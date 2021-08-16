GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present the Vitali Quartet to reopen its concert series after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The concert will be at the Spruce Forest Great Hall on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.
Anyone who is not fully vaccinated is asked to wear a mask. Tickets will be available at the door, in the gift shop at Penn Alps or at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets. Anyone 19 and under is admitted free.
The Vitali Quartet performers are Enrique Reynosa, David Pedraza, Alán Saúl Saucedo Estrada and Anna Nizhegorodtseva.
A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Reynosa completed his bachelor’s degree in violin performance at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia, and a master’s degree and an artist certificate in violin performance at Azusa Pacific University in California. He earned a doctorate in musical arts at Catholic University.
Pedraza is a violist born in Reynosa, Mexico, who was awarded a Bachelor of Music at Shenandoah Conservatory. He was part of the Youth Orchestra of the Americas under Placido Domingo.He holds a professional performance certificate from Lynn University Conservatory of Music and completed his master of music at the same institution with an award of full scholarship.
Estrada holds cello performance degrees from the Escuela Superior de Musica y Danza de Monterrey, Scola Municipal de Musica “Victoria dels Angels” in Barcelona and Shenandoah University.
Russian born pianist Nizhegorodtseva has garnered prizes in numerous international competitions for piano and for chamber music. She frequently performs as a soloist and collaborative pianist and holds an artist certificate from Azusa Pacific University and doctoral in musical arts from Catholic University.
For additional information, visit https://MusicAtPennAlps.org or contact Joe McDaniel, president, at 301-895-5801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.