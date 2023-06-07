GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present the Vitali Quartet for its first concert of the season at the Spruce Forest Great Hall on June 10 at 7 p.m.
Quartet performers include Enrique Reynosa on violin, David Pedraza on viola, Aziz Sapaev on cello and Anna Nizhegorodtseva on piano.
A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Reynosa has toured with orchestras in Italy, South Korea, Uruguay, Panama, Mexico, Canada and United States. He has performed twice at the White House and was the concertmaster for the Catholic University Symphony Orchestra that performed for Pope Francis during the papal mass in Washington.
Pedraza was born in Reynosa, Mexico, and was part of the Youth Orchestra of the Americas under Placido Domingo, Carlos Prieto and Gustavo Dudamel. He recently finished his Master of Music at Lynn University Conservatory of Music with an award of full scholarship.
Sapaev started his cello studies at 13 years old at the Uspensky School for Musically Gifted Children in Uzbekistan. He is assistant principal cellist of the Palm Beach Symphony and Florida Grand Opera Orchestra and a member of the Con Brio String Quartet.
Russian born Nizhegorodtseva has garnered prizes in numerous international competitions for piano and for chamber music. She frequently performs in the U.S. and abroad as a soloist and collaborative pianist. and has a doctorate in musical arts from The Catholic University of America.
The quartet will perform “String Trio No. 1 in E Flat Major, Op. 3” by Ludwig Van Beethoven and “Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60” by Johannes Brahms.
Tickets are available at the door, in the gift shop at Penn Alps Restaurant or at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets.
Anyone 19 and under is admitted free.
A new air conditioning system has been installed in the Great Hall.
For additional information, contact Joe McDaniel, president of Music at Penn Alps, at 301-895-5801.
