FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University students from the department of music vocal studios will present recitals March 9-10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The performers will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen. The recitals are free and open to the public.
Each performance features music majors from the vocal studios of Gregory Scott Stuart, Lori Sen and Francesca Aguado. The students will perform a mix of art songs and selections from opera, musical theater and popular songs.
The Monday evening program will be a Celebration of Female Composers in commemoration of Women’s History Month. Students from the Women’s Studies Program will provide brief biological sketches of the composers featured on the program.
The celebration will feature Zina Goldrich, living American musical theater composer; Maria Grever, the first female Mexican composer to achieve international acclaim; Fanny Hensel, German Romantic composer, the sister of Felix Mendelssohn; Marta Keen, living American composer; Lori Laitman, American composer from Potomac; Florence B. Price, African American composer; Clara Schumann, German Romantic composer, the wife of Robert Schumann; Jeanine Tesori, living American musical theater composer); and Pauline Viardot, French Romantic composer of Spanish parentage.
The Tuesday evening program will be more wide ranging and will include works by Franz Schubert, Gaetano Donizetti, Richard Strauss, Gabriel Fauré, Fernando Obradors and William Finn.
For more information, contact the department of music at 301-687-4109.
