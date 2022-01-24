CUMBERLAND — Volunteer Maryland is accepting applications from nonprofits who will host volunteer coordinators during the Volunteer Maryland 2022-2023 service year.
“Through the work of our AmeriCorps members, Volunteer Maryland’s capacity building activities help our partners recruit volunteers, enhance or expand the delivery of services and generate additional resources that organizations might not otherwise have readily available to them,” said Volunteer Maryland Director Sharon Lewis. “Our partners are making a difference in the community.”
Organizations that are interested in hosting AmeriCorps members must apply by March 4. The 30 AmeriCorps members will be placed at nonprofits across Maryland for 11 months. Volunteer Maryland will conduct free virtual workshops for applicants on Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Rural Maryland Council will also share information about its grant programs.
Established in 1992, Volunteer Maryland places volunteer coordinators in partner organizations to increase volunteer program efficiencies, recruit volunteers and develop volunteer programs. Learn more at volunteer.maryland.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.