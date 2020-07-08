CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association will hold its 108th convention July 11 at the Bowman’s Addition Volunteer Fire Department.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a memorial service in the fire hall with the firefighters and members of the auxiliaries to the companies.
Following the service, the convention will be called to order by each president at approximately 9:30 a.m. Lunch will start around 11:30 a.m. with the women going first.
The following will be adhered to because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the association president, Gene Kidwell.
• Everyone attending must sign a sign-in sheet.
• People’s temperatures will be taken.
• Everyone must wear a mask when inside the building except while eating.
• Those attending should practice social distancing at all times.
• Hand sanitizer will be provided.
The fire association has requested that anyone who is feeling sick not attend the convention.
There will be no parade this year.
Questions may be directed to Kidwell at 240-920-9450.
