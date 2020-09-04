CUMBERLAND — Volunteer Maryland announced the graduation of Volunteer Maryland Class 32, recognizing 14 AmeriCorps members who mobilized more than 3,600 volunteers, serving 58,058 hours for 20,000 community members in need across Maryland.
Of the 3,600 volunteers, more than half were newly mobilized by Class 32 during their service year.
“Since 1992, a diverse group of people have been coming together to serve Maryland as AmeriCorps members with Volunteer Maryland. We are proud of the work that Volunteer Maryland Class 32 has accomplished in our communities, including in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sharon Lewis, director of Volunteer Maryland.
“The volunteer capacity built this year will continue to serve our service site partners and Maryland communities for years to come.”
Volunteer Maryland is preparing to partner with over 20 Maryland nonprofits for the 2020-2021 service year. For more information on serving as a Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps member or becoming a service site, visit: http://volunteer.maryland.gov.
Since 1992, Volunteer Maryland has built more than 350 partnerships with nonprofit organizations, government agencies and schools across Maryland. Volunteer Maryland places and trains more than 700 volunteer coordinators to bridge the gap between communities facing critical challenges and citizens who want to volunteer to solve those challenges.
Through Volunteer Maryland partnerships, more than 135,000 volunteers have been mobilized to serve 2 million volunteer hours in communities around the state.
