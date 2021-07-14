OAKLAND — Volunteers are needed to assist with staffing of the Little Yough Summer Music Festival and tear down of concerts each Friday at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland Town Parking Lot.
“This is a great way for the festival to get the help it needs and a great way for businesses to provide community involvement, free advertisement and make a personable impression,” said Nicole McCullough, Oakland business coordinator.
Volunteers handle 50/50 raffles, accept donations, welcome the guests and help put away equipment. McCullough said four to five people each evening would be ideal and that she will provide service learning hours to anyone who needs them.
This marks the 24th year for the concert series after the 2020 season of summer concerts was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival began in 1996 by Ken Perrin as a showcase of area and regional singers, songwriters and talent.
Food vendors open at 6 p.m. and the performances begin at 7 p.m.
Contact McCullough at 301-334-2691 or www.oaklandmd.com.
