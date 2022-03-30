LAVALE — April 2 has been designated Let’s Beautify LaVale Day. The officers of the LaVale Civic Improvement Association will join with volunteers to finish sweeping the sidewalks along National Highway.
Residents, churches and commercial establishments are encouraged to sweep the sidewalks and remove trash or join the volunteers for the final clean sweep. The salt and abrasives should be swept over the curb and into the bike lane. The State Highway Administration will complete a street sweeping later in the month.
Volunteers will bring push brooms, shovels and leaf blowers to meet for further directions in the back parking lot of LaVale United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Safety vests, safety glasses and bottled water will be available to volunteers.
The rain date is April 9.
For any questions, call 301-697-1141. Visit www.lavale.org for more information about the LaVale Civic Improvement Association.
