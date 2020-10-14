CUMBERLAND — The League of Women Voters of Maryland offers the nonpartisan online election resource VOTE411.org.
This one-stop shop for election information provides simple tools to help Maryland voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, a link to request mail-in ballots and other helpful election information.
VOTE411 helps millions of voters each year learn about candidate stances, look up what’s on their ballot, find their polling places and view the League’s online forums and town halls.
The information in VOTE411 is used to produce voters guides for each county. The guides are availableat lwvmd.org.
New this year is a dedicated page for guides that have been adapted for screen readers — www.lwvmd.org/accessible_voters_guides.
This set of guides will allow voters with visual impairments to access the election information they need.
