CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Board of Elections is encouraging eligible voters interested in casting a ballot in July’s primary election to register to vote online.
Registered voters are asked to confirm their latest district and polling place information using the online voter lookup tool.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is June 28. Those who prefer not to register to vote online may print the registration form and return it by mail or do so at the office of their local board of elections.
Following the recent redistricting process, county district, state legislative district and congressional district information — as well as polling place information — for some registered voters has changed.
“As in previous years, there will be three ways for eligible Marylanders to cast their ballots — by mail, secure dropbox or in person. But the process for every voter should begin today, either by registering or confirming they have the latest information about their districts and polling places,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda H. Lamone.
The State Board of Elections has finalized the list of all early voting, drop-box and election day polling locations. A list of early voting locations is available at https://elections.maryland.gov/.
