CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Board of Elections is mailing ballot request forms for mail-in ballots to over 3 million registered Maryland voters in advance of the state’s primary election to be held June 28.
State law requires that election officials send all voters a form to request a mail-in ballot. A postage-paid envelope accompanies the form, which must be returned by June 21.
Voters can request a mail-in ballot online if they have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card.
Visit vote.md.gov/NeedBallot or the local board of elections to request the ballot.
The first phase of request forms for the primary election are addressed to registered Democrats and Republicans.
Voters registered with other political parties and unaffiliated voters will receive a request form in a second phase of mailers if there is a primary election in their school board district.
A final phase of mailers will be sent after the primary election for all other registered voters.
Visit elections.maryland.gov to register or update your voter record.
