Voting info on Hope Rising program

CUMBERLAND — Hope Rising welcomes Samantha Logsdon, registrar for the Allegany County Board of Elections, to its March 10 livestream broadcast at 2:30 p.m.
Logsdon is responsible for remaining up to date with the Election Law Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland. She handles voter registration, recruiting and training election judges, processing absentee ballots and same-day registration.
The presentation will provide important dates for the upcoming presidential primary election in Maryland and information on absentee voting, early voting, same-day registration and how to get involved in the election process.
The livestream broadcast on the Hope Rising Facebook page can be viewed as a video anytime afterward.
