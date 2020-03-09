The commons embrace those realms that we all own and jointly administer through our government.
They include our air and water, our roads and skyways, the frequency spectrum we use for communication, radio and television, our public school system, our military, police and fire departments; the agencies we use to ensure the safety and quality of our food and medications; the systems and laws that keep people playing the game of business within the legal boundaries; our jails and prisons; our oceans and public lands; and our social safety net — among other things.
In this era of rapid climate change, our atmosphere and oceans, which absorb 95% of the extra heat in our atmosphere, via merciless melting of Antarctica, are the most critical of our commons because they have the potential through destabilization of weather and sea level rise to destroy civilization and even to render our planet sterile of human life.
Because government is the tool we use to define, protect and care for most all of our commons, government could be said to be the most important of all our commons.
And because the vote is how we determine who runs our government and what policies are employed, the vote stands as the single most important part of the commons, above even government itself.
Today in the United States there is a concerted and well-organized campaign to prevent some people from voting while making it more and more convenient for others.
At the core of that effort are think tanks (American Legislative Exchange Council), media, publications, pundits and politicians entirely owned or heavily influenced by a relatively small group of billionaires and corporations whose wealth and business models depend on despoiling and/or exploiting the commons for profit.
This group, operating loosely under the rubric of the Republican Party, has worked for decades to deceive people into thinking that poorly paying minimum wage jobs represent freedom, that lack of health care is liberty, that protection of the environmental commons is despicable “regulation” and that people working to encourage others to participate in our democracy by voting (like, for example, the League of Women Voters) are engaging in “voter fraud” and should be harassed or prosecuted out of existence.
Bill Arnold
Romney, W.Va.
