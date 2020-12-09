OAKLAND — A “Walking Take Back” prescription drug collection will be held Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winter Farmers Market at the Simon Pierce location in Oakland.
The Garrett County Health Department and Oakland City Police are holding the event jointly.
“Most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends and acquaintances,” said Sadie Liller, prevention coordinator at the Garrett County Health Department. “You can make a difference by keeping track of the medications you have, by rethinking where and how you keep medication in your home and by safely disposing of unused medications.
“Please stop by and see us, and help keep Garrett County safe by properly disposing of your unused prescription medications,” Liller said.
The Garrett County Health Department is using funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration for the project.
For residents who are unable to make it to the event, medication disposal drop boxes are located at the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland City Hall. The drop box located at the Maryland State Police barrack in McHenry is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, call 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.