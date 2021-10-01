CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan has designated October as “Walktober” in recognition of Maryland’s official exercise — walking — for its health, recreation and transportation benefits. The monthlong celebration includes Maryland’s seventh annual Walk Maryland Day on Oct. 6 as well as a Walktober webinar series focused on pedestrian safety, access and health.
“During the COVID-19 emergency, many Marylanders rediscovered their love of walking for recreation, exercise and for their mental health,” said Hogan. “Maryland designated walking as our official state exercise in 2008 and I encourage people of all ages to step out this Walktober and enjoy Maryland’s autumn beauty.”
For Walk Maryland Day, residents are invited to become official “sole mates” by joining one of the official walks. Participants also can register walks they take alone or with others at mdot.maryland.gov/walktober. The Walktober webinar series is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and will feature experts discussing ideas to promote walkable communities and expand pedestrian access, safety and commuting options across the state. Details and registration are available at mdot.maryland.gov/walktober.
The Hogan administration works with the Maryland Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and other partners to raise awareness of pedestrian safety and accessibility. Maryland has more than 1,200 miles of trails on state public lands and the governor recently announced $16.8 million in grants to advance 42 bike and pedestrian projects across the state.
Follow Walktober on Twitter @WalkCycleMD, on Facebook at facebook.com/WalkCycleMD or facebook.com/CommuterChoiceMaryland/ and at linkedin.com/in/commuterchoicemd/.
