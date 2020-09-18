CUMBERLAND — The University of Maryland Extension is teaming up with the Maryland Department of Transportation to begin the tradition of Walktober.
Walktober is a full month dedicated to health, safety and education for pedestrians and drivers to build safer, more sustainable communities in Maryland.
“Promoting health and wellness in our state’s communities is a priority for the University of Maryland Extension,” said Jinhee Kim, family and consumer science program leader. “We’re excited to partner with MDOT to enhance the safety of our neighborhoods, to educate pedestrians and drivers and help make Maryland a safer, healthier place for everyone.”
Walktober events include four “walkinars” — online webinars about pedestrian-related topics — and WalkMaryland! Day on Oct. 7.
The free walkinars include:
• Oct. 1 — Get Maryland Walking: What Can We Do? at https://go.umd.edu/walkinar1.
• Oct. 15 — Pedestrian Infrastructure, Safet, and Health, https://go.umd.edu/walkinar2.
• Oct. 22 — New Trends and Technologies to Support Walkability and Walking, https://go.umd.edu/walkinar3.
• Oct. 29 — Maryland Walk Events, https://go.umd.edu/walkinar4.
For WalkMaryland! on Oct. 7, group leaders register to lead a neighborhood walk and encourage members to engage in physical activities individually or together in their neighborhood.
To register to be a group leader, visit https://go.umd.edu/WalkMaryland.
Register to join the walks at http://www.mdot.maryland.gov/walktober.
