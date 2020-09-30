Editor’s note: This is the second of two columns about the slaying of Owen Edwards.
Walter Wade of Borden Shaft shot and killed Owen Edwards early on a frosty February morning in 1900. Then he walked back inside a house to continue his date with Rosa Crowe. Walter didn’t even deny what he did, and so the state’s attorney charged him with first-degree murder.
When the trial started on April 26, certain details of the murder had changed, and the jury was left to decide who was lying and who was telling the truth.
State’s Attorney Henderson presented the prosecution’s case to the jury. He outlined the findings of the coroner’s inquest. He said during the inquest, Walter said that Owen rattled the door trying to enter the house, Rosa opened the door, and Walter grabbed the rifle and shot through the open door.
“The door was closed and Miss Crowe and Wade went on with their conversation,” the Evening Times reported.
When Jacob returned home at 3 a.m. and saw the body lying in front of his house, he rushed inside and asked, “What have you done?”
“I have shot at a man,” Walter replied.
“Well, you have killed him,” Jacob told him.
During the defense’s opening statement, Mr. Richmond said that Walter and Owen weren’t rivals for Rosa’s affections. Walter and Rosa were engaged to be married. Walter and Owen were friends, and Walter had taken Owen to the Crowe house once when Walter went to see Rosa.
He explained that on the night of the murder, Walter and Rosa were inside the house and surprised at the sound of the gate being opened. At first, they thought Jacob was returning home, but when he didn’t come inside, they called out. No one answered.
Rosa handed Walter the rifle, and he shot through the transom of the front door to scare off whoever might be outside. The person then tried to get in through the side door. They then opened the front door, saw a dark shape near the gate and shot above it. Mr. Richmond said Walter didn’t know he had killed a man.
Henderson then presented the state’s case.
Walter went home after the body was discovered and never even looked at it. The coroner’s inquest jury found evidence of someone trying to enter the house, and they wondered why Owen hadn’t been wearing shoes since there was snow on the ground in places, and it would have been uncomfortable walking on the cold, frozen ground in socks.
The Crowe house was a double house, and Walter’s aunt lived in the other unit. She testified she heard a man cry out twice, but she thought it was a passing drunk. She didn’t hear the shots, although she said she was a fairly light sleeper.
Henderson also pointed out that the coroner’s inquest jury said that the bloody footprints found on the porch were from a dog and not Owen.
The prosecution called Rosa as a reluctant witness since she was the only witness. She said she had known Walter for nine years and they were to marry in July. She testified that during Owen’s visit to her house with Walter, Owen had talked to her in the kitchen and urged her to “sack Walter.” This happened about a month before the murder, but she said she never told Walter of the incident.
When the defense presented its case, Walter took the stand.
He said he accidentally shot out the door not in self-defense or defense of property. “I said to Mr. Crowe that I shot at a man; don’t know why I said that; I never told (Jacob) Cephus Crowe that I shot at a man who was trying to get into the house; didn’t try to find out who I killed,” Walter testified.
However, he did not do himself any favors when he said he didn’t shoot through the door. The gun supposedly went off accidentally.
Henderson then suggested that not only had Walter murdered Owen, but that Walter and Rosa staged the scene to get away with murder.
“They looked out the window and saw Owen Edwards, and then and there, Walter determined to get rid of him and he shot him and that was the end of it,” Henderson said.
He pointed out that the couple testified Owen tried to get in the back door, but they shot through the front door. Also, why would people who said they were scared open the front door for any circumstances?
The jury deliberated seven hours and found Walter not guilty. He and Rosa were married a few months later.
