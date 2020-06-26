CUMBERLAND — Citizens that use the Great Allegany Passage trail are being asked to watch for illegal motorized vehicles on the trail.
There have been several instances of four-wheelers and motorcycles on the trail between Woodcock Hollow and the Pennsylvania state line, according to the Trail Ambassadors, a committee of the Western Maryland Wheelmen.
“Great efforts are made to keep the trail in useable shape for bicycles, walkers and runners,” read a news release from the group. “The motorized vehicles tear up the trail and defeat the purpose of using it for exercise.
Incidents can be reported on the Allegany County government website, www.alleganygov.org. Major emergency issues should be reported to 911.
