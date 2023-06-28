CUMBERLAND — The Fourth of July celebration on historic Washington Street is returning, Let’s Beautify Cumberland! Co-chairs Ginny Decker and Ed Mullaney announced.
This year’s sponsors are Let’s Beautify Cumberland! in cooperation with the Washington Street Association, the Heritage Days Festival Committee and Howell’s Sunoco.
From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Surrender Dorothy will perform live music from the steps of the library. DJ Mark Stevens will provide patriotic music during the fireworks display to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Queen City Creamery will sell ice cream treats and the DeMolay Youth Group will sell water and help with setup for the event. Some seating will be available. Portable restrooms and a wash station will be provided.
