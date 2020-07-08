My wife and I play a version of “Name that Tune!” on our back porch. We’ll use Pandora to play some music and then challenge each other to name the artist that is singing the song.
Let me give you a sampling of our efforts. A song plays and I ask her to name that artist. She says, “Rod Stewart?” I say, “No, Ed Sheeran.” “Who’s that?” She asks. I say, “I don’t know.” The next song plays and the challenge is laid down and she guesses again. “Cher?” “No, Billie Eilish.” “Who’s that?” “I don’t know, here’s another song.” The song cues up and begins to play and I look at her for the answer. “Celine Dion?” “No, Ariana Grande.” The same reply, “Who’s that?” Another, “I don’t know.”
Well you get the idea of what was happening. We had no idea who any singer was if the song wasn’t at least 30 years old. Apparently, we are living in the past and almost totally ignoring anything new that appeals to a younger audience. Why can’t everyone like the same music as me?
In the way that no sunset is identical to another, no snowflake is the same, no cloud can be reproduced in every respect, there is no one exactly like me or you. We are completely unique creations of God not just in our looks, but in our preferences and passions. Why are there so many types of music in the world? Because all of us are so different. King David wrote in Psalm 139:13-14, “You made my whole being; you formed me in my mother’s body. I praise you because you made me in an amazing and wonderful way. What you have done is wonderful. I know this very well.”
Each of us is special and unique in our own way. God made us like this and like David, we should praise God for his amazing creative power shown in each of us.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
