OAKLAND — Garrett County has its weather forecasts and alerts handled by a different National Weather Service office in a move that streamlines forecasting and alerts west of the Chesapeake Bay.
Garrett County has been moved from the NWS Pittsburgh Weather Forecast Office to the NWS Baltimore/Washington Weather Forecast Office in Sterling, Virginia. Typically, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency coordinates weather calls with all four NWS offices, local emergency managers and state agencies in advance of major events like hurricanes, winter storms or Election Day, but moving forward, three NWS offices will participate.
Garrett County had been a part of the Pittsburgh office since the 1990s, in large part because the doppler radar at that office better covered the area. However, improvements in technology now allow for easier sharing of weather data between offices.
“By condensing NWS stations across Maryland, faster weather alerts will provide better situational awareness for our dedicated volunteers and staff to serve Garrett County’s citizens and visitors,” said John Frank, director of Garrett County Emergency Management.
As part of the change, the National Weather Service is offering a free online SKYWARN weather spotter class for Garrett County on Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/lwx/.
