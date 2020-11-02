CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Historical Trust will conduct several webinars to learn about $600,000 available through the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program. The six webinars will be held between Nov. 5 and Jan. 27, 2021. Applications for grant funding can be submitted beginning February 2021.
The program promotes the preservation of properties that are listed on or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Grants up to $100,000 are available for acquisition, restoration and rehabilitation projects. Predevelopment costs can be funded for some projects.
Project selection will be based on the property’s relative historical or cultural significance, urgency or need of the project and a public benefit component that meets the mission and goals of MHT. Grant projects selected for funding will be announced in summer 2021.
Applications will be available at https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml beginning Feb. 8, 2021.
Webinars are free, but registration is required. Attendance is limited to 100 guests per webinar.
