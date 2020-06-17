OAKLAND — A state historical road marker is ready to be installed on state Route 135 outside the administrative offices of the Garrett County Roads Department. A cover story in the Garrett County Historical Society’s Glades Star has been published. A book is in process.
In another step to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the nation’s longest public worker strike, a website — https://garrettroadstrike.com/ — has been launched.
“The website features interviews with strike participants, a rich collection of photos, articles from The Republican, The Citizen and the Baltimore Sun and letters to the editor on both sides of the conflict,” said Len Shindel, a retired Baltimore steelworker and Garrett County resident. Shindel has been researching the strike and conducting oral histories with a broad range of county residents for the past 16 months.
Shindel, who is writing a book about the strike, says he hopes the website will be interactive, encouraging more residents of Western Maryland to record their recollections of the strike or discuss the relevance of the controversy to the challenges facing working families in Garrett County.
An unveiling ceremony and a luncheon, sponsored by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, were sidelined by the COVID-19 quarantine. A discussion on the strike at the Ruth Enlow Library was also postponed.
