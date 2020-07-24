Weiler honored for service to Garrett College

MCHENRY — Paul W. Weiler was awarded the Dr. Jeanne H. Neff Award for Distinguished Service posthumously on behalf of the Garrett College Foundation at the board of directors virtual meeting on Zoom.
Accepting the award were Weiler’s daughter Judy Casey; his son David Weiler; grandchildren Nick and Elle Casey and Alex and Katherine Weiler; and daughter-in-law Leslie Bellas.
The award recipient must demonstrate sustained and extraordinary commitment to the Garrett College Foundation board and to the academic and professional success of Garrett College students, faculty and staff, including college programming for the benefit of the greater community.
“This award recognizes Paul’s outstanding board leadership and tireless commitment to our students, their quest for an education and their future,” said Susie Crawford, Garrett College Foundation board chair.
In 2014, Weiler began his service as a member of the Garrett College Foundation board. Shortly thereafter, he was elected treasurer of the foundation and served as a member of the executive committee. In the spring of 2018, he stepped down as treasurer as he was preparing to become president of the Property Owners’ Association of Deep Creek Lake, but he remained a member of the foundation board.
Outside of his involvement with the foundation, he taught quality audit and program management courses as an adjunct professor at the college.
Weiler served as board member for the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival for eight years and also performed the treasurer duties. He served on the board of the Deep Creek Watershed Foundation and was the vice president for projects. He also was co-editor for the POA of Deep Creek Lake’s newsletter, The Dispatch.
With over 45 years’ experience in program management, quality system assessments, development and integration of complex systems, Weiler was a certified federal program management professional for Lockheed Martin. He served as a system and software resource center instructor and was an author and instructor of several classes within his areas of expertise.
