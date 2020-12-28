Editor’s note: The following Q&A was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
Happy New Year. Ringing in a new year brings with it ample opportunity to make changes for the better. Let’s make 2021 the year we all recycle more with some simple changes that will make recycling a part of your daily routine.
If you don’t recycle, the simplest step you can take is to start. Half of what people throw away is actually recyclable and unnecessarily ends up in the landfill. The city of Cumberland makes it so easy for residents to recycle, with a recycling bin provided to each and every property. Simply fill it up with your recyclables and put the bin out alongside your trash on collection day — it’s that easy!
Not sure what you can recycle and what needs to be thrown away? Check out exactly what you can put into your recycling bin at the city’s website, http://www.cumberlandmd.gov/224/Curbside-Recycling, or you may call 301-759-6604 for more information. There is a handy recycling flyer on that page you can download and keep for easy reference, too.
A helpful tip to make it easy for anyone in your house to recycle is to locate additional recycling bins throughout your home — kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room are where most of a home’s recyclables originate, so having an additional recycling bin in these areas can motivate family members to recycle instead of throwing items away.
With the close of the holidays, we want to share with you some helpful information:
If you were lucky enough to receive a new TV this holiday season, you can recycle your old one by taking it to PennMar Recycling (for 50 cents per pound) on Kelly Road. If you find it cost prohibitive to recycle your TV you can dispose of it. In the city, call 301-759-6620 to arrange a pickup of your TV or other bulky items (for a fee). Outside the city, you can dispose of TVs at county refuse sites with five trash stickers ($5).
When you take your Christmas tree down, in the spirit of recycling in 2021, please recycle your live Christmas tree by taking it to the County Recycling Center at 975 Kelly Road by Jan. 26. Remember to remove all ornaments, lights and tinsel and as a reminder, flocked trees cannot be recycled. If you plan to enjoy your tree longer, live Christmas trees may be dropped off after Jan. 26 at the Allegany County Mulch and Yard Trim Recycling Site on PPG Road.
If you’re not able to get your live tree to the recycling center, simply place it on the curb on any of your trash days and Burgmeier’s will haul it away.
And a last reminder that the days are short and mornings are dark, so be sure to place your trash and recycling out early — before 5 a.m. to ensure collection on your trash day. Also, remember to remove your empty trash/recycling receptacles from the curb by 6 p.m. on the collection day.
