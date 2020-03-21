Wellersburg author earns silver award

Local author wins silver book award
WELLERSBURG, Pa. — Ben Cooper of Wellersburg was presented a silver Illumination Book Award in the devotional category for his book “All Nature Sings” published by Christian Faith Publishing.
The 160-page literary work is the result of researching the animals found within the pages of the Bible and writing about 28 of them.
The book contains animal sketches from two of his children and a local art teacher, Sandy Arnold.
Cooper can be reached by emailing him at cooperville@atlanticbb.net.
