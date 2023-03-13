CUMBERLAND — The public is invited to take the Wellington Express, an evening arts train ride to benefit the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts on March 24. Boarding on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad will begin at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. ride with a 10 p.m. return. Tickets can be purchased on the Western Maryland Railway Station second floor at 13 Canal St., at https://wmsr.com/wellington-express or call 301-759-4400.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served on the ride and specialty drinks will be available for purchase. Riders may explore the train for a preview of the Gilchrist Gallery’s upcoming art season, the opportunity to purchase new and exclusive Wellington prints, a raffle and special 2023. The theme of the Gilchrist Gala will be announced during the event.
The fundraiser is part of the plans of the new president of the Cumberland Cultural Foundation, which supports and operate the Gilchrist Museum. Courtney McKay Jensen is serving in that capacity and hopes to help the museum recover lost revenues when it was closed due to COVID. “We’re very excited about this upcoming opportunity to partner with the scenic railroad for our fundraiser,” Jensen said. “Partnerships help to strengthen the community. The Wellington Express will not only serve as a fundraiser but a membership drive kick off to our upcoming 2023 season. The Gilchrist Gallery and Museum are very near and dear to my heart.”
Jensen has a degree in arts business and at age 28 is the youngest president of the foundation. She has a long relationship with the Gilchrist as she volunteered and also served as administrative assistant for two years. She gained experience meeting and greeting the exhibiting artists and was even married in the gardens.
“I want to empower my team of board members, volunteers and members to help our space reach its fullest potential. We’re more than just an art gallery or a historic museum — we’re a community. I am honored to have this opportunity to give back in this way,” Jensen said.
One of John Wellington prints will be raffled on the train, a “Queen City Station” watercolor. Wellington paintings follow in the tradition of many distinguished American artists of an earlier, less hurried era. He was born and died in Cumberland. His works show his love of the land and his understanding of the beauty that lies in quiet rural scenes and commonplace events of the countryside, the village and the town. The Gilchrist houses a full collection of his works on the second floor.
Riders are invited to come dressed for the Wellington Express as their favorite Roaring ‘20s era artist as a nod to Wellington’s works.
The upcoming season at the Gilchrist includes student artwork opening April 15 and the art collection of Peter and Iris Halmos to be exhibited in May. The museum can be rented for events by calling 301-697-9006.
