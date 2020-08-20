Welsh chosen as school 'shero'

CUMBERLAND — Sarah Welsh, Allegany County Public Schools equity and student outcomes coordinator, has been selected for the 100 Sheroes Parade that will be featured during the 2020 Women’s Centennial Summit.
Welsh was nominated by the Allegany County Women’s Commission and was selected by the Maryland Commission for Women for her work in connecting students to the Allegany County NAACP Branch 7007 regarding local and national African American history. As equity coordinator within the school system, Welsh works to stop disproportionality and to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline.
For more information about the 2020 Women’s Centennial Summit, visit www.2020WomenSummit.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.