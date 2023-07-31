GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present the West Virginia Brass Quintet on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Village Church in Spruce Forest.
The quintet, formed in June 2009, is a chamber ensemble whose repertoire spans five centuries of music, from Renaissance and baroque to contemporary to Dixieland jazz with an emphasis on traditional American music. With members living more than 150 miles apart, the WVBQ spends an annual holiday residency at the Greenbrier Resort and performs artist series concerts at the Tamarack Center in Beckley and Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
Members are David Porter, trumpet; Joel Cotter, trumpet; Andrew Scott, horn; Brian Plitnik, trombone; and Logan Lindsey, tuba. Recordings can be heard at http://wvbrassquintet.com.
The program will include selections by Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Scheidt, Claude Debussy, Ian MacDonald, Wilke Renwick, Ron Goodwin, Nat King Cole, Harold Arlen, Sean Beachy, Mike Theodorakis and Lew Pollack.
Anyone 19 and under is admitted free. Tickets may be bought at the door, in the Penn Alps Gift Shop or at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets/.
For additional information, contact Joe McDaniel, president of Music at Penn Alps, at 443-414-3955.
