BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — High school students will compete in the West Virginia Envirothon event at Cacapon Resort State Park on April 20-21.
The five-member teams who participate in the Envirothon explore current environmental and earth sciences within the framework of five disciplines: aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and a current environmental topic.
This year’s topic scenario is “Adapting to a Changing Climate.” Students must work together and develop a proposal for an agricultural, forestry, natural resource or outdoor recreation business or nonprofit.
Students also are tested on their skills, problem-solving abilities and knowledge about natural resources, conservation and the environment.
Teams are expected from Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Morgan counties among the 30 registered to participate.
The winning team will earn an opportunity to compete at the NCF-Envirothon in New Brunswick, Canada, from July 23-29.
The West Virginia Envirothon Committee will award $15,500 in college/postsecondary scholarships at the close of the competition to the highest-placing teams. Teachers/advisers are eligible for teacher and school stipends and teams who win each of the five stations receive prizes for both team members and advisers.
