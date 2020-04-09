MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust has purchased $1.3 million worth of personal protective equipment for several West Virginia hospitals and first responders.
The purchase, coordinated through the West Virginia University Health System, includes 1.15 million procedural masks, 163,025 surgical masks, 116,120 N95 respirators, 290,180 disposable gowns, 29,400 pairs of protective eyewear and 40,000 disposable suits.
The hospitals of WVU Medicine will receive PPE items in addition to Monongalia EMS, Roane General Hospital, Wheeling Hospital, Princeton Community Hospital, Davis Health System, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Weirton Medical Center, Thomas Health System, Boone Memorial Hospital and Mountain Health System.
“Now, more than ever, is the time for those who can help to step forward to help our hospitals and first responders during the COVID-19 crisis,” Stephen B. Farmer, the chairman of the Ruby McQuain Trust board of trustees, said. “Our challenge to everyone who can help is to jump in and do so. Every bit helps and our doctors, nurses, and other health care providers all need our support. We need to protect our health care professionals so they can safely protect us.”
Hospitals across the U.S. are working feverishly to obtain critical PPE to ensure they are able to protect their providers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is an incredibly kind and generous donation, and the timing of it could not be better,” Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “On behalf of our frontline staff and the entire workforce at WVU Medicine, as well as the staff at all the other hospitals that will receive PPE through this amazing gift, we are deeply grateful to the leaders of the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust. They continue to honor Hazel Ruby McQuain’s legacy and her generous spirit and compassion through gifts such as this. This gift will save lives.”
