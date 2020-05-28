CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general in urging Congress to ensure that all Americans have adequate internet connectivity as part of any additional legislation that provides COVID-19 relief and recovery resources.
As residents know after weeks of learning, working, socializing and seeking health care from home during the pandemic, internet access is essential for basic needs.
“A failure to act promptly will continue to leave millions of Americans struggling to catch up,” Morrisey wrote. “And the importance of broadband has skyrocketed just at the time when so many Americans are struggling financially — more than 30 million unemployment claims have been filed in the last two months, a harbinger of the recession to come.”
In their letter to congressional leaders, the attorneys general urged Congress to provide state and local governments with adequate funding dedicated to ensuring that all students and patients, especially senior citizens who are at risk, have adequate internet-enabled technology to participate equally in online learning and telemedicine.
Additionally, the coalition would like to see increased funding to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission Universal Service Fund. This would provide vital funding to rural and low-income populations, health care providers and educators with the goal of bridging the digital divide.
Read a copy of the letter at https://bit.ly/2LKUC1V.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.