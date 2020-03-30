CUMBERLAND — The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has sent warning letters to landlords regarding alleged threats to evict tenants during the global coronavirus pandemic.
West Virginia law prohibits unfair or deceptive conduct and has strict laws to protect tenants from unjust eviction.
Although there is no law preventing eviction during a state of emergency, laws do provide for due process and protect tenants from unfair eviction.
Property owners are required to file a petition for eviction in court regarding nonpayment or violation of the lease. The landlord cannot evict or lock out the tenant, shut off utilities or do other things to evict a tenant without going to court.
The tenant must be served with notice of the court hearing and have the right to contest any eviction.
The tenant can only be removed from the property after a landlord has a judgment from the court. The judge will order a date and time by which the tenant must vacate the property, along with the amount of remaining debt owed by the tenant and the deadline for payment.
If the case is decided in magistrate court, an appeal can be filed in circuit court.
Most courts are handling only emergency matters during the ongoing state of emergency and most hearings are delayed.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline — 800-368-8808 — remains open to report complaints.
