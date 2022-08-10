CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore recently launched a scholarship sweepstakes to commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan.
West Virginia families can visit www.wvtreasury.com/20years to enter their children ages 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships that will be awarded randomly to one lucky child each month from October through December.
Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian who is a resident of West Virginia. Multiple children in a household can be entered to win.
The SMART529 College Savings Plan has grown to nearly $3 billion in assets.
Accounts can be opened for as little as $1, and the Bright Babies program has helped more than 4,800 West Virginia infants to receive $100 for an account opened before their first birthday.
Visit www.SMART529.com for more details or to open an account.
