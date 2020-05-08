CUMBERLAND — West Virginia residents can enjoy another month of free fishing, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
The requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents through May 31. Anglers are asked to continue practicing safe social distancing measures.
The Division of Natural Resources regular trout stockings will continue as set forth in the 2020 Fishing Regulations. Of the 50,000 golden trout stocked, 150 fish have specially marked, numbered tags. Anglers that reel in a catch with a numbered tag may enter to win one of five grand prizes. Anglers may register their prize catch at www.goldrushwv.com.
DNR law enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways. Officers may require proof of West Virginia residency. Existing license and stamp requirements for nonresidents will remain in place. All fishing regulations remain in effect both for residents and nonresidents; these include bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas and fly-fishing-only areas.
The waiver of the license requirement applies only to fishing licenses. It also includes a waiver for trout and conservation stamps.
To learn more, visit wvdnr.gov.
