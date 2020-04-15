CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be wary of impostors who may threaten to shut off service even as several public utilities have suspended terminations for nonpayment during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s largest utilities, including American Electric Power, First Energy, Dominion Energy and West Virginia American Water, are among others that have announced a suspension of utility shutoffs as consumers cope with fallout from the pandemic.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received numerous reports of impostors using the name of recognizable utilities and the threat of disconnects to steal the consumer’s money or personal, identifiable information. One consumer lost $2,500.
The Consumer Protection Hotline, 800-368-8808, remains open to report scams, price gouging or other consumer manners during the pandemic.
Written complaints can be filed at www.wvago.gov.
Consumers should be wary of any caller who gives inadequate notice of an impending disconnect or interruption in service and/or demands prepaid debit cards, such as Green Dot cards, as a form of payment.
In all instances, consumers should be cautious with any unsolicited email, phone call or other forms of communication.
They should never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive data or agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
