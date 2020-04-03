CUMBERLAND — West Virginia state park and forest campgrounds, as well as the scenic overlooks at Coopers Rock and Blackwater Falls, have been closed, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
The scenic overlooks are areas with heavy traffic and among the first stops to draw crowds. West Virginia’s state parks and forests otherwise remain open for recreational use but visitors are reminded to avoid crowded areas and leave no trace following their outdoor adventures.
“State park and forest facilities may be closed, but trails remain open and we want to remind folks that they need to properly dispose of waste by packing it in and pack it out,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel.
“West Virginia’s state parks and forests provide a much-needed escape at this time, and picking up after yourself helps ensure they stay clean for everyone to enjoy.”
Due to an influx of visitors over the weekend, most facilities, including restrooms, remain closed at the recommendation of state health officials.
To stay up to date on state park facility closures and service changes, visit wvstateparks.com/travel-alert.
