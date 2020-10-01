West Virginians earn tax break through Meals on Wheels donation

KEYSER, W.Va. — The Community Trust Foundation is offering West Virginia residents Neighborhood Investment Program tax credits for qualifying gifts made to benefit the Mineral County Meals on Wheels Program.
Thanks to the West Virginia Development Office Neighborhood Investment Program, donors can reduce their state tax liability by up to 50% by supporting one of the community’s greatest needs. A $1,000 gift translates into an actual $500 savings in West Virginia state taxes.
“Tax credits help donors make sizable gifts that will benefit the greatest needs in their own community now and in the future,” said CTF Director Leah Shaffer. All donations will be given to the Meals on Wheels program run by the Aging and Family Services of Mineral County, which delivers more than 30,000 hot meals a year to low-income seniors. The meals are critical to providing proper nutrition as well as an opportunity to check on seniors living alone.
“We’re pleased to continue working with the Community Trust Foundation for the fourth year as we ask local residents and businesses to support this important community program,” said Louie Kitzmiller, director of finance and human resources for Aging and Family Services of Mineral County. To find out how to participate, contact lkitzmiller@wvaging.com, 304-788-5467, ext. 110, or ctf@ctfinc.org, 301-876-9172.
