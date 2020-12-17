CUMBERLAND — The Tri-County Council for Western Maryland’s Economic Development District Planning program will receive $70,000 in federal funding to develop and implement a comprehensive economic development strategy for Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties. The funding was awarded through the Economic Development Administration.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the pocketbooks of Maryland families and left many of our small businesses running on fumes. This federal investment will help create a road map for Western Maryland to emerge stronger, boosting our local economies and creating good-paying jobs. We will continue fighting for funding to invest in Western Maryland’s communities and economic success,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committees.
The EDA awards federal funds to spur job growth and economic advancement across the United States. Emphasizing regional collaboration and innovation, the EDA helps local economies adopt new approaches to job growth and adapt to changing economic conditions.
“Western Maryland has been hit hard by this pandemic and we need to do everything we can to help support businesses and workers and stimulate the regional economy,” said U.S. Rep. David Trone. “This funding will help do just that, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. I look forward to seeing the impact of this funding on our community in the months to come.”
