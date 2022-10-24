Wheelzup sets up shop in Frostburg
FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst is welcoming another installation of Pop-Up Frostburg at 18 E. Main St., running from Oct. 28-Jan. 2.
Wheelzup Adventures is an outdoor adventure shop with its headquarters in Cumberland, started and run by Mandela and Jamie Echefu. The mission is “facilitating self-discovery outdoors” through providing access, knowledge and community.
Wheelzup offers products from top quality, responsibly sourced and made brands like Patagonia, Keen, Helly Hansen, Prana and Black Diamond. Wheelzup also offers a wide range of activities and experiences, both free and paid, including climbing clinics, beginner backpacking trips, overnight floats and skate nights.
The Pop-Up Frostburg program brings together entrepreneurs, artists, makers and small businesses with local property owners to activate vacant spaces downtown. The program is funded in part through the Maryland Project Restore grant program and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Main Street Improvement grant program.
Contact FrostburgFirst with any questions at info@frostburgfirst.com or 301-689-6900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.