Every now and then in church, we sing a hymn titled “A Mighty Fortress is our God.” It was written nearly 500 years ago by Martin Luther. It is actually based on another song written 1,200 years earlier by the Sons of Korah and preserved in Psalm 46.
Korah was likely the man described in Numbers 16 as someone who questioned God and Moses and he was punished mortally for it. It would seem, however, that some of his descendants became musically inclined and likely served in the temple under King Hezekiah. They write in Psalm 46:1, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
Notice the three statements about God in this verse. He is our refuge. It literally means God is a shelter from danger. For Israel, that danger likely referred to enemy nations but could refer to whatever scares us. Secondly, the psalm says that God is our strength. This literally means courage in times of danger, so God gives us courage, and actually is our courage, to face dangerous times, all the while protecting us. Finally, the verse says that God is an ever-present help in trouble. He does not abandon us when the going gets difficult. He stays with us and proves himself over and over as a help we can count on in troubling times.
So why does God make himself available to us as described in this verse? The answer is in the very next verse, “Therefore, we will not fear…” God does not want his children to live in fear, so he becomes shelter, strength and help for each of us. Martin Luther interpreted this Scripture as, “A mighty fortress is our God, a bulwark never failing; Our helper, he, amid the flood, of mortal ills prevailing.”
Put your peace of mind in God’s hands during these difficult times. Martin Luther once said, “I have held many things in my hands, and I have lost them all; but whatever I have placed in God’s hands, that I still possess.”
David Sandvick is the pastor of First Eng.ish Baptist Church in Frostburg.
