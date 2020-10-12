Editor’s note: The following Q&A was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
Questions often arise surrounding trash and recycling pickup in the city of Cumberland. To enhance understanding by all area residents, the city would like to clarify some commonly asked questions.
Q: Where does my mixed paper recycling go after it is collected?
A: Mixed paper collected at your curbside is transported to PennMar Recycling Center in Cumberland, where it is processed into fiber and marketed to recycled products manufacturers. Remember, when all the toilet paper shelves were empty, mixed paper recycling was in high demand to produce more toilet paper.
Q: Where do my bottles, cans and jars go after collection?
A: Co-mingled recycling — bottles, cans and jars — are transported to Apple Valley Recycling Center in Hagerstown. Your recycling is mechanically and manually sorted at this facility. Sorted materials are marketed for further processing and eventually made into recycled goods. This sorting process uses a variety of techniques like belts, magnets and blowers to initially separate items. For this reason it is best not to crush those beer and soda cans, as they are “poof” blown off into the proper compartment.
Q: Why can’t I put plastic bags, plastic hoses, wires, furniture, rugs or clothing in my recycling bin?
A: These items are not acceptable in the curbside recycling collection. They are considered “tanglers” within the recycling center processes. They can get tangled in the belts, wrapped around other items and render recycling contaminated and/or damage equipment. Help keep local recycling programs effective, please only recycle items listed on the city of Cumberland recycling flyer or http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/DocumentCenter/View/2239/Recycling-Tips.
Q: Recycling is great. What else can I do to reduce my environmental footprint?
A: Remember the saying reduce, reuse, recycle? First, try to reduce what you use. Simply purchase only what you need or try to buy items with minimal packaging and/or made from recycled content. Consider using fewer “single use plastic” containers. Grab a reusable water bottle or coffee cup each day on your way out the door.
Second, look for ways to reuse extra goods or gently used items. Have a garage sale, donate to a second hand shop or a nonprofit event.
Third and lastly, for items that you cannot reduce or reuse, please consider recycling following local guidelines.
Don’t see the answer to your recycling questions? Call 301-759-6604 for more information.
