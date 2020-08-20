Editor’s note: The following Q&A was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
The city of Cumberland would like to remind the community that there will be no trash pickup or co-mingled recycling on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. The trash and recycling collection will resume on your next regularly scheduled pickup day.
Questions often arise surrounding trash and recycling pickup in the city of Cumberland. To enhance understanding by all area residents, the city is reaching out to clarify some commonly asked questions. This month’s most frequently received question was “Who ya gonna call?” Here are the Recycling Myth Busters.
Q: Who do I call when I have city curbside recycling questions?
A: City of Cumberland residents should call 301-759-6604 or visit the city’s website, www.cumberlandmd.gov, for a wealth of information, such as a list of recyclable materials. There is also a list on the recycling bin detailing items accepted for co-mingled containers recycling — including plastic jugs and bottles, metal and aluminum cans and all colors of glass bottles and jars.
Q: Who do I call when I want to schedule a bulk trash pickup in the city?
A: City of Cumberland residents may call 301-759-6620 to schedule a bulk pickup. Please leave a message if you get voice mail, and someone will call you back promptly to get the collection of large items scheduled. Large items requiring bulk pickup include items over 40 pounds such as: TVs, toilets, appliances and furniture. Items are nominally priced in three categories: 50 pounds or less, 50 to 150 pounds or white goods. Visit the website http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/223/Bulk-Item-Pickup-Program for more information.
Q: Who do I call if I think my trash or recycling was missed today?
A: Please call Burgmeier’s Hauling at 301-777-0416, ext. 2402.
Q: Who do I call for information on recycling items that are not generally accepted in the curbside program, like electronics, tires and large, oversized cardboard?
A: Please call the Allegany County recycling coordinator at 301-722-5933, ext. 210. This is where you can get information on the county’s recycling collection sites, what type of recycling is accepted and their operating hours. Their website also provides an abundance of information: https://www.gov.allconet.org/286/Recycling-Office.
Q: Who do I call if I want to volunteer for community recycling events or for more information on being a citizen on the Solid Waste Management Board?
A: Contact the Allegany County recycling coordinator at 301-722-5933, ext. 210.
Remember to recycle items from that Labor Day picnic. Empty items such as mustard/ketchup bottles, plastic soda bottles, cans, pickle jars and butter tubs may all go in your co-mingled containers recycling tote. There is no need to remove lids or labels.
Items not accepted for recycling from your backyard barbecue include, but are not limited to, straws, plasticware, paper plates, napkins, tablecloths, broken dishes, Frisbees and horseshoes. These items, except for the Frisbee/horseshoes, should always be put in the trash or better yet, consider reusable picnic items.
