DR. WALLACE: We love our family dog! He is definitely a part of the family. He sleeps in his custom puppy bed in my room, and he is a very good dog.
He’s a medium- to small-sized dog. When I got him, he weighed about 15 pounds, and now he weighs roughly 30 pounds.
I think he needs to lose weight, but he’s not going to, and the reason is my grandmother feeds our dog lots and lots of table scraps because she says, “If it’s good enough for us to eat, it’s good enough for him!” And of course, our dog loves anything she feeds him, so he chomps it right down and then looks for more.
I’ve tried to tell Grandma that feeding our dog food that humans eat is actually not so good for him. But Grandma tells me that I’m wrong. The good news is that my grandma reads your column regularly, and she has agreed to let you settle this mild family dispute. So, who’s right, my grandma or me? — Proud Doggie Owner, via email
PROUD DOGGIE OWNER: When Grandma was growing up, she probably fed her family dog table scraps, but times have changed, and dogs should eat specially prepared food for them.
Your dog has become overweight because he is eating a large quantity of improper food. He needs a diet of well-balanced dog food instead. In this case, you are right that dogs should eat dog food, and the good news is there are many wonderful companies that make excellent, healthy dog food, and nearly all of them will even deliver it to your home!
And since your pup is a bit overweight at the moment, I suggest you take him for several long walks and even a bit of light jogging, if the two of you can handle it. Animals enjoy exercise, and it comes naturally to them. Just shake your keys and say, “Come on, boy!” and you’ll soon be pleased to learn you have a loyal exercise partner!
DR. WALLACE: During this horrible pandemic, I have made a big decision to become a nurse when I grow up. I’m only 15, but I already realize that I have a burning passion to help others over the course of my lifetime. I’m just starting high school, but I’d like to go to college to learn nursing someday.
I plan to make this my lifelong career, but I’m just wondering how difficult it will be. I’m a girl who tries hard and gets pretty good grades in school, but I’ll admit I’m not an honor roll student. I’ve never gotten a report card with straight A’s, but I get several B’s, and once in a while, I’ll achieve an A- grade in a class I enjoy.
Are there classes that I can take now online to help me prep for my future career? I’d like to start studying this wonderful field as soon as I can. — Serious About Nursing, via email
SERIOUS ABOUT NURSING: Community college classes have all kinds of online courses you can take to help prepare you to seek a career as a nurse. You may have to wait until you’re in college age to attend, but for now, you can read all you can about the profession.
Do check with your local schools, just in case they accept high school students.
Ask your parents about helping set you up to do some volunteer work on weekends at your local hospital or medical center. If you’re lucky, one of today’s current nurses might be willing to mentor you. Good luck!
