CUMBERLAND— The 21st annual Will’s Creek Exhibition of Fine Art opens Aug. 29 in the Saville and Schwab galleries of the Allegany Arts Council and will run through Sept. 26. A virtual awards ceremony and juror talk will be held Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live!
The national exhibition and competition focuses on contemporary art, showcasing a wide variety of art forms, mediums and expressions. It will be juried by Jessica Beck, Milton fine curator of art at The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, and will offer more than $4,000 in prizes.
The theme for this year’s exhibition is “Shelter,” a subject that has become increasingly relevant as the country navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelter can be synonymous with home and physical space or it can be found abstractly through personal connections. The boundaries of private spaces have become blurred as homes are becoming multifunctional spaces for living, working, schooling and caring for immediate and extended family members. The exhibition will offer various perspectives on shelter by straddling both physical realms of refuge and protection and the psychological, emotional bonds constituted by human connection.
In addition to in-gallery viewing, an online gallery will be available at www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
