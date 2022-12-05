KEYSER, W.Va. — The US Wind Force Foundation has allocated 16 grants ranging from $400 to $3,000 and totaling $23,030 to local organizations, bringing the wind farm’s total donations to $273,305. The grant recipients for the Community Benefit Fund are sponsored by Pinnacle Wind, which is indirectly owned and operated by Clearway Energy Group.
A local committee chaired by Cindy Pyles evaluated the 20 grant applications that were received.
The Aging & Family Services of Mineral County will receive $2,000 for construction of a pavilion at the Keyser Senior Center; American Legion Boyce Houser Post 41, $1,000 for restoration of the Jonah E. Kelley Memorial; city of Keyser, $1,000 to purchase disc golf baskets; Compelled 2 Change, $3,000 for the Lil Homies Mentorship Program; Developmental Center & Workshop, $1,000 to purchase a chain link fence with a sliding gate; Elk District Volunteer Fire Company, $1,000 to purchase and install a wall-mounted air conditioner; Fountain Ruritan Club, $2,000 to replace pavilion concrete and purchase 10 windows; Friends of Ashby’s Fort, $1,000 to replace counters, sink, and faucet in Visitor Center kitchen; Friends of Jennings Randolph Lake, $1,000 for a new ramp and door replacement at camp store; Keyser-Mineral County Public Library, $400 to purchase external hard drives and DVD repair machine; Kitzmiller Volunteer Fire Department, $630 to purchase a portable scene light; Mineral County Board of Education, $2,500 to purchase floor covering for Camp Minco dining hall; Mineral County Historical Foundation, $1,500, to remove bat guano from the Carskadon Mansion attic; Union Educational Complex, $2,000, to purchase outdoor storage building for athletic equipment; West Virginia University Potomac State College, $500 for digitization of the Grant County Press; WVU Foundation, $2,500 to install new windows in Camp Minco dining hall.
The Community Benefit Fund was launched in 2012 and will distribute $20,000 every year of the project.
“We are extremely proud to be part of this community,” said Doug Vance, Clearway plant manager. “It’s nice to know that wind energy projects like ours can be of help to such worthy initiatives.”
