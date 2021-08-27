WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will hold a Wings & Wheels event at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport on Sept. 26.
An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Vendors and activities will be set up from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.
Activities include an antique vehicle display, model aircraft and Civil Air Patrol display, local law enforcement recruiting and showcase, motor vehicle extrication demonstration and medevac aerial hoist demonstrations.
Music will be provided by Night Traveler.
Event proceeds will help send a student to the Experimental Aircraft Association Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
