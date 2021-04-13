CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council announced the winners of its seventh annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition during a live-streamed awards ceremony.
Karen Irvine, chief curator and deputy director at the Museum of Contemporary Photography, Columbia College Chicago, selected the winners, with prizes awarded in the categories of color, black and white and photography as sculpture.
Charles Anselmo’s submission, “Teatro Campoamor #9,” was named best in show. He is based in Redwood City, California.
Other winners included:
Color: First place, “Franki Yellowflower,” Ron Cooper, Englewood, Colorado; second, “Blue on Blue DSCO302,” McCormick Brubaker, Menands, New York; and third, “Untitled Studio Construction 11 (side one),” Bryan Florentin, Dallas.
Black and white: First place, “Black Lives Matter,” Sandra Chen Weinstein, Lake Forest, California; second, “Acorn Weevil,” Tim Christensen, Greenville, North Carolina; and third, “Growing Up,” Norman Aragones, San Jose, California.
Winning in the category of photography as sculpture was “Do Not Touch Without Consent, 2,” Rheana Gardner, Cedar City, Utah.
The exhibition will be on display through April 24. It can be viewed at the council’s galleries at 9 N. Centre St. or at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/saville-exhibition.
