CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will present “A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail” for a limited run of four performances Nov. 26-27.
The show is part of the CT’s Theatre for Young Audiences initiative and is about 40 minutes in length, making it ideal for families with young children.
Christopher Robin tells a story of a Christmas Eve when Eeyore, the old gray donkey who lives by himself in the thistle corner of Hundred-Acre Wood, was absolutely miserable. It seems that he lost his tail.
Winnie the Pooh and Piglet get their friends involved and a search is organized. All the familiar characters are present in addition to songs and a timeless theme that involves caring, sharing and the importance of friendship.
The show features Katelyn Shreiner as Winnie the Pooh, Brielle Windle (Eeyore), Sophia Brill (Piglet), Connor McCabe (Rabbit), Jamiel Burkhart (Tigger), Mikayla Dodge (Owl), Lexus Middleton (Kanga) and Marty Jellison (Christopher Robin). The creative team consists of Kimberli Rowley (director) and Dodge (music director). Hayden Kline is the production stage manager with assistance from Thomas Kifer and Elizabeth Mudge.
“Winnie the Pooh” will run with 2 and 7 p.m. performances both days.
The show is performed with no intermission; however, refreshments will be available in the lobby before and after the performances.
A character brunch is also being offered at the Centre Street Collective, 36 N. Centre St., at 11:30 a.m. both days where children can meet the characters from the 100 Acre Woods and enjoy various breakfast foods. To buy tickets and book the brunch, visit cumberlandtheatre.com or call 301-759-4990.
