OAKLAND — The town of Oakland is gearing up for its annual Winter Fest on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature kids activities, store specials, live music and performances and the return of the Winter Fest Wine Walk.
The wine walk will begin at 11 a.m. with tickets to be sold at the gazebo on the day of the event or in advance at http://www.oaklandmd.com/winter-fest.html.
The ticket will provide the holder to taste 12 different wines at the Oakland B&O Museum, The Gallery Shop, Tomanetti’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery, The Vagabond Taproom, Stephanie’s Sweet Shop and Smoke N Mirrors Photography. Maps will be provided at registration.
Family activities will include local artists, kids crafts, face painting, a bounce house and obstacle course, a fire dancer, a s’mores station provided by the Girl Scouts and a race up Alder Street on sleds.
The Oakland Historical Society Museum, Transportation Museum and Oakland B&O Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The day’s events are being presented by the Greater Oakland Business Association and the town of Oakland with support from the Garrett County Arts Council, Arts and Entertainment District of Oakland, Oakland-Mountain Lake Park Lions Club, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, Sweitzer’s Rolling Racks BBQ, Mountain Fresh Producers Association, Glamour Ray Salon and Apparel and Craig Ingram-Attorney at Law.
For further information, call GOBA/Main Street at 301-334-2691.
